News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

CHILDLINE: In the last year there were almost 3,400 counselling sessions where gender identity and sexuality were a child’s main worry

Over the last month, you may have noticed more rainbow flags and posters than usual across the region.
By Darren Worth
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
There are more rainbow flags, a symbol of LGBTQ+, around as Pride Month is celebrated. Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty ImagesThere are more rainbow flags, a symbol of LGBTQ+, around as Pride Month is celebrated. Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
There are more rainbow flags, a symbol of LGBTQ+, around as Pride Month is celebrated. Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

That’s because June is Pride month across the UK, where the country shows solidarity with the country’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The NSPCC’s Childline counsellors know that this spirit of support and togetherness is not the case for thousands of children and young people across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the last year, Childline delivered almost 3,400 counselling sessions where gender identity and sexuality were a child’s main worry.

The most frequently mentioned concerns by these young people were worries about coming out, questioning their sexuality and/or gender identity, gender dysphoria and discrimination.

Most Popular

Many young people will approach Childline to speak to a trained counsellor if they are finding it difficult to reach out to a trusted friend or adult to discuss these topics.

Concerns around bullying due to gender and sexuality issues are also regularly being addressed by counsellors - Childline gave more than 400 counselling sessions in the past year where young people mentioned this type of bullying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many LGBTQ+ young people have the support of their friends, but others said they had experienced face-to-face bullying.

It can be a confusing and difficult topic and might take some time for young people to work out their sexuality or gender identity. Childline encourages young people to remember there's no such thing as normal, and has resources available online for parents and children.

I want to remind young people across the North East that Childline is here for anyone who needs a safe and confidential place to turn. Our counsellors are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and offer free, impartial, and non-judgemental counselling to everyone no matter the worry or issue.

Children can also visit the website to find more advice on any concerns or questions they may have on gender identity and sexuality, or phone 0800 1111 to speak to us directly. Alternatively, they can also use the service’s monitored message boards to get support from people their own age and find out how they may have dealt with similar situations.

Related topics:LGBTQ+NSPCCNorth East