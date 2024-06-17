CHILDLINE: 'It is very important that children with SEND are able to speak freely, without judgement'
This year’s Learning Disability Week runs between June 17 and 23 and Childline and the NSPCC want to highlight that we are here for all children and young people who may be struggling with their neurodiversity.
Some people who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) may experience difficulties with things like reading, working with numbers or maintaining attention and this can vary from mild to severe symptoms.
Whatever their situation, children and young people deserve all the support they need at school, at home and in public and that is why it’s so important we all have an understanding of what neurodivergence is and how we can support them.
If your child has a learning difficulty or you think they might, it’s vital that their school is aware so they can help to find ways of supporting their schoolwork.
At home, it is very important that children with SEND are able to speak freely, without judgement, about their worries. This will help them but also give you a much better understanding of their needs – which may change over time. It can also help them to build confidence and feel happier about themselves.
Our Childline Calm Zone offers an online space for children to relax in when things become overwhelming, with yoga videos, breathing exercises and videos offering ‘ways to cope’.
There are dedicated pages on the Childline website to support children who are deaf and blind, have autism, ADHD, dyslexia along with support and advice for those that are dealing with discrimination or hate crimes. To find out more visit: www.childline.org.uk/info-advice/you-your-body/disability-learning-differences/
Childline is here for all children and young people with SEND. They can speak to our counsellors free and confidentially on 0800 1111. They can also log onto www.childline.org.uk, where they can access our dedicated pages, use our safe and moderated message boards to talk to their peers or use our one-to-one chat service to speak to our counsellors if they don’t want to talk on the phone.