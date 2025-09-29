Childline: It is vital for parents, coaches and clubs to work together for children

Jodie Ounsley, aka Fury from Gladiators, is supporting Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week.

With more than five million children and young people regularly involved in sport or activity clubs outside of school, it is vital that parents, coaches and clubs work together to make every environment safe and positive.

Last year, our colleagues on the NSPCC Helpline received 623 contacts from adults across the UK with concerns about a child’s welfare in a sports setting, up from 425 the previous year. Our Childline counsellors also hear regularly from young people who are having a hard time in sports settings.

That’s why the NSPCC and its Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU), set up Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport – a year-round campaign calling on parents and carers to think about how they support their children in sport, and to have open conversations about what kind of encouragement helps young people thrive.

It can be difficult for parents and carers to know how best to choose a club for their child, and to be confident they will be safe and supported during the activities, so the CPSU has posted helpful advice on its website – thecpsu.org.uk – to support parents and carers in making their decisions.

Starting on October 6, this year’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week is supported by sporting figures including swimmer Michael Gunning, England rugby sevens player and Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley (Fury), and Newcastle United forward Shania Hayles.

A new video has been created for this year’s campaign, featuring children and parents from across the UK discussing what kind of support makes the biggest difference.

The part a parent plays in their child’s sport can shape how they feel about themselves and their sport for years to come, and this campaign gives parents the confidence to start conversations with their children, to listen, and to keep sport fun, respectful and safe.

If you have regular conversations about your child’s experiences at sporting clubs, they will be more likely to speak to you, a safe trusted adult or our Childline counsellors if they are ever worried about something they’re experiencing.

To find out more about Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport, go to thecpsu.org.uk