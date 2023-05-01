CHILDLINE: Keeping young people safe on when they are on livestreaming and online video apps

Along with gaming and social media, livestreaming can be a major part of some young people’s lives. Photo by Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Livestreaming is broadcasting to an audience in real time, allowing the audience to leave comments, give likes to the person who is streaming and, in some cases, ‘gift’ the streamer.

Children and teenagers are spending more time than ever on livestreaming and video apps. That means it’s more important than ever to remember that while there are many great ways to play online, everyone, including young people, has a role in making it a fun environment for others.

Like any activity, it is important to ensure young people take care of themselves by taking regular breaks, staying hydrated and well-fuelled, and making sure they are comfortable.

If the young person is leading the stream though, they may find they face other layers of pressure, such as having to deal with bots and trolls, manage in-game spending, or maintain their privacy online.

By helping young people understand privacy settings, reporting or blocking any bullying or abusive behaviour, and setting time and spending limits, we can help keep young people safe on the stream.

It’s important that when people stream, they make it an inclusive place where everyone is respected. Many young people will look to streamers to set an example of how to behave kindly and responsibly online.

Anyone who witnesses someone treating others badly should block them from the stream or report them, and if adults find themselves becoming concerned about a child, safeguarding advice is available in confidence and for free through the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000, by emailing [email protected] or by going online at www.nspcc.org.uk