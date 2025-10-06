Childline: Mental health worries one of main concerns for Childline counsellors

​Dealing with mental health struggles can feel both overwhelming and scary for young people. Photo posed by model

Worries about mental health are among the top concerns for our counsellors at Childline, and we believe it is vital that children know that they can reach out to us if they need support and advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Childline service is there to support young people and listen whenever they need someone to talk to. Our counsellors speak to young people from across the country every day who are struggling with their mental health.

However, dealing with mental health struggles can often feel both overwhelming and scary for children and young people. They may not feel confident or comfortable speaking to people about how they are feeling, which could lead to feelings of loneliness, guilt or shame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Friday (October 10) is World Mental Health Day can inspire us to do more to help those around us, especially our young people.

The Childline website is filled with resources like advice pages and the Art Box, which is a space for children to write or draw about their feelings.

Drawing or writing can be a helpful way for children to process their emotions, as it can enable them to express themselves and make sense of their situation.

Children can also use the service’s Calm Zone, an area of the website with lots of tools and mechanisms to help young people cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mental health concerns can spark feelings of loneliness too, so our message boards on the Childline website might be a helpful platform for young people. Sometimes a problem shared is a problem halved, and they can speak to their peers about any subject that is upsetting them in a safe and moderated environment.

Whenever a child or young person is struggling, it’s important that they’re able to speak out about how they’re feeling. We all have our worries and concerns and if we don’t face them, these issues can grow, and a child may carry them for the rest of their lives.

Our phone service is free, confidential and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached on 0800 1111. Children and young people can use our one-to-one chat service or Childline’s Art Box at www.childline.org.uk.