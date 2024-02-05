CHILDLINE: Minutes that Matter initiative gives people the chance to donate directly towards supporting a child

Donations are vital to help give children and young people the support they need.

For the last 37 years, Childline has been there for millions of children when they needed someone to talk to and served as a lifeline for many.

The service relies on public donations for the majority of its funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the NSPCC has developed a new way for the public to make a simple donation directly to Childline – either as a one-off or as regular payments.

Our new Minutes that Matter initiative gives people the chance to donate directly towards supporting a child when they need someone to listen.

It’s free for children to contact Childline, but the cost of answering every phone call is around £4 – about the same as a cup of coffee from a high street chain.

By choosing to sponsor calls, you will give a child the vital minutes they might need with a trained counsellor. Those minutes give children in need a voice and an ear to listen when they feel they have nowhere else to turn, and they could change or save a young person’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once they have donated, supporters will receive insight about the day-to-day workings of Childline from Helen, one of the service’s volunteers, showing how their contribution makes a difference to young people who contact the service and the impact the online world has on young people here in the North East and across the UK.

We understand that times are tight, but Minutes that Matter gives anyone who would like to support the service the chance to make a small occasional donation whenever they want, safe in the knowledge that it goes directly towards helping a young person in need.

We want people to know that every penny given to us will make a difference to the life of a child.