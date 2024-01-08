CHILDLINE: New NSPCC initiative Partners In Business will help children and young people

The NSPCC and its Childline service are here around the clock to help children and young people across the country, and to protect them from abuse and neglect.

The NSPCC receives 90 per cent of its income from the public, which makes the Partners In Business initiative important.

Of course, it’s an incredible challenge, and one that requires support. Because the charity relies on donations and fundraising for most of its funding every single person can make a difference in the fight against abuse and neglect.

It’s free for children to contact Childline, but costs around £4 for our trained counsellors to answer a call and it costs around £30,000 to run the service every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s why partnerships with businesses of all sizes are so important to ensuring we can continue to be there for children whenever they need us.

This year, the NSPCC has launched a new initiative called Partners In Business, which calls on small and medium-sized businesses to play a part in helping children and young people throughout the region and the rest of the UK.

Partners In Business wants to hear from SMEs, entrepreneurs and microbusinesses – from gardeners and florists to a ‘man with a van’ or a dog walker – who want to support the charity’s vital work through donations, one-off events or up to a year of fundraising.

The funds go to all areas of the charity, so £50 raised could help practitioners support parents and families for two hours. £500 could fund a Helpline practitioner to give 22 hours of support to adults who are concerned about a child’s wellbeing, while £4,800 could recruit, train and support three new Childline volunteers who can speak directly to young people in their darkest hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses which sign up to the new initiative will receive fundraising advice and support from NSPCC experts to help make fundraising fun and successful, as well as regular updates on the charity’s work in the region, showing evidence of the impact of their efforts.

It’s so important that children have support available whenever they need it. That’s why our Childline counsellors are here, but anyone and everyone can make a real difference.