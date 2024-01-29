CHILDLINE: NSPCC launch new campaign and update website advice to remind families support is available

The NSPCC has launched a new campaign and refreshed its online advice to remind families support is available.

The cost-of-living crisis, the developing online world and long wait times for mental health support may negatively impact our young ones and make an already difficult period of their lives even harder.

Worrying about and supporting young people as they traverse their daily lives can be difficult for parents too.

A new NSPCC survey found 75% of parents with children under five who took part said they felt anxious about their child’s emotional health and wellbeing.

There was also a 21% increase in contacts to the NSPCC Helpline last year compared to the previous 12 months from parents who were concerned about their child’s mental health.

Childline is here for children around the clock, on the phone and online, to offer support and guidance for children whenever they need it. But our colleagues at the NSPCC are also available to support parents with the everyday challenges they face while raising children.

The NSPCC has launched a new nationwide campaign and refreshed advice on its website to remind families across the region and the UK that support is available.

Between the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, new online threats to children and increasing mental health concerns among young people, today’s parents and children are consistently battling a rising number of challenges.

It’s important to know where to turn to for support, and the survey found almost half of parents that took part said they relied on advice from parents and friends.

With the NSPCC’s updated advice pages, it’s easier than ever for parents to find parenting guidance and they can also turn to the Helpline.

Our Childline counsellors are always here for children. And now, with the help of the website and the NSPCC Helpline, parents have easier access to support than ever.

Please call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 if you have any concerns about the welfare or child or would like advice as a parent. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]