CHILDLINE: NSPCC officially recognised as safeguarding partner of te British Esports Federation

Online gaming has become a significant part of the lives of thousands of children around the world, and around 89% of young people in the UK play video games.

While it’s a brilliant way for young people to connect with others, there are those who would use it to target the vulnerable, and NSPCC data has shown an 82% increase in online grooming against children over the last five years.

It’s vital that the online gaming community is a safe environment for children.

This month, the NSPCC is proud to have been officially recognised as the safeguarding partner of the British Esports Federation, meaning we can work together to help keep children safer in the world of online gaming.

Together, they will create a parental guide to esports – helping parents and carers know how to help keep young people safer online – and work in tandem to develop safeguarding initiatives which can be shared by streamers and offer coaching guidance to suggest best practice.

While this marks the start of the NSPCC’s official relationship with British Esports, there are pages of the NSPCC and Childline websites already dedicated to our knowledge and guidance around the online world.

It’s all free and available around the clock to parents, carers and children who might want to bring themselves up to speed on the latest games, apps and online dangers.

On the NSPCC site, there are also useful tips on how to have difficult conversations with a child about something they’ve experienced online, but the most useful advice we can offer is this.

Speak often and openly to your children about how they spend their time online. By showing an interest in what they’re doing and who they’re speaking to, and by listening without judgement, you’ll help them realise that they can turn to you with any concerns.