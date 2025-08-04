Childline: Some holiday routines can prepare children for the new school term

Practising some school work can prepare a child for the new term. Photo posed by models

It might feel like the holidays have just started, but September will be here before we know it.

With that in mind, it could be worth considering trying out some holiday routines that can be adapted once the new term starts and hopefully make the return to school less of a wrench.

If your child is preparing to start at a new school, they may be concerned about the new commute. If so, why not practice the route together a few times to help ease any pressure and help them feel more comfortable with the journey.

Some children might worry about making new friends, and the Childline website has lots of tips and guidance for young people which you could explore together.

Reestablishing routines before going back to school can help ease stress and anxiety once term starts again. Making sure your child goes to bed at roughly the same time every weeknight, without mobiles, tablets or any devices that might stop them sleeping is a great start.

They could also practice getting their clothes for the next day ready the night before, which will then be replaced with a uniform, if they wear one, come September. On weekdays, you could even make lunch together in the evening.

If they’re worried about starting new subjects or their GCSEs or A-levels when they return, now is an excellent time to get ahead of their forthcoming studies. If they’re willing to do this, they could start some gentle studying ahead of time in their chosen subjects. It doesn’t have to be all the time, just occasionally to help them feel more prepared.

Always remind them that they can talk to a trusted family member and friends about their concerns as well as you, or perhaps they want to speak to a trained impartial professional. They can do that for free and confidentially using our Childline counselling service and speak to one of our counsellors at any time of day or night either by phone on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk and using our one-to-one chat service.