CHILDLINE: Supporting young people with anxiety - an emotion that affects all of us

Anxiety is an emotion that affects all of us from time to time, but while we’re experiencing it, it can feel like we’re the only ones who have ever felt this way.

At Childline, we speak to young people every day who are experiencing anxiety for many reasons. Some are worried about school or exams, others are struggling with relationships at home or with friends or partners, while some find it difficult to cope with the pressures of social media, world news and current affairs.

It can be difficult for parents to recognise when their child is experiencing anxiety and just as difficult to know how to offer support. The first step should always be to start a conversation with them.

Ask how they are feeling and what they’re worried about. Reassure them that their worries, however small, are valid and they should not feel ashamed about experiencing anxiety.

That shouldn’t just be a conversation you have during Mental Health Awareness Week – by having these conversations often, you can make it easier for them to trust and talk to other people. Sharing feelings can help things feel less overwhelming and that’s a step towards overcoming anxiety.

Our Childline website is packed with resources which can help young people deal with anxiety. There’s the Artbox which lets them write or draw to communicate their feelings, the Calm Zone which has tools and exercises to help them when they are feeling overwhelmed, and moderated message boards which offer young people a safe space to connect, share worries, and get support from peers.

And of course, they can also get in contact with our Childline counsellors this Mental Health Awareness Week and any other time – we’re available around the clock, every day of the year.

If they’re not ready or comfortable to our counsellors over the phone, there are secure ways to get in touch at www.childline.org.uk