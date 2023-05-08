News you can trust since 1877
CHILDLINE: The Big Help Out is a celebration of the vital work volunteers up and down the country

Childline would not be possible without our volunteers, who selflessly give up a few hours of their time every week to offer support to children and young people in the North East and across the country.

By Darren Worth
Published 8th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Charities such as Samaritans, Age UK, the RSPCA and the Trussell Trust are just some who have joined the NSPCC, who run Childline, for the Big Help Out.

To celebrate them and other volunteers, hundreds of charities have come together to launch the Big Help Out initiative. To mark the King’s Coronation, the campaign aims to raise awareness of volunteering across the UK.

Charities such as Samaritans, Age UK, the RSPCA and the Trussell Trust are just some who have joined the NSPCC, who run Childline, for the Big Help Out. Volunteering opportunities will also be created for young people through the campaign.

Childline can always use new volunteer counsellors and with the Big Help Out, now is the perfect time to consider spending a few hours a week supporting young people. Everyone has a role to play in keeping children safe, and Childline is one of the best ways a person can do so.

While there’s no denying it can be a challenging experience, it is also an incredibly rewarding one. Our Childline team in the North East and across the country work hard to support each other.

Our volunteers are essential in ensuring there is always someone for a child to talk to in times of need. And with our online chat service, we are also there for children in the digital world – where many of them spend so much time these days.

The online service also makes it easier for prospective volunteers to offer their services even if they are not able to make it to one of our Childline hubs.

The Big Help Out is a celebration of the vital work volunteers up and down the country do. It is one of the best things a person can do for others. At this time of national celebration, we hope that people take the time to reflect on what is important and how they can do their bit to help others.

To find out more about the Big Help Out, visit www.thebighelpout.org.uk or to learn more about becoming a Childline counsellor, visit www.nspcc.org.uk

