News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

CHILDLINE: The online world has many benefits - but it can have a negative impact on children's physical and mental wellbeing

The internet has given us instant access to reams of information at the click of a button, but it’s important to remember how important it is to stay safe online.
By Darren Worth
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Just as we would tell our children not to speak to strangers whilst playing outside the same rules should always apply online.Just as we would tell our children not to speak to strangers whilst playing outside the same rules should always apply online.
Just as we would tell our children not to speak to strangers whilst playing outside the same rules should always apply online.

We’re still waiting to see exactly what the Online Safety Bill will look like when it becomes official legislation following the Parliamentary break, but our Childline counsellors are here around the clock to support children and help them stay safe online.

There are lots of ways parents and carers can do the same too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s important to have regular chats with your children about their online habits – games and apps they use and who they speak to. By showing an interest, children should be more likely to share any concerns with you.

Just as we would tell our children not to speak to strangers whilst playing outside the same rules should always apply online. So try and understand who children are speaking to or gaming with online in the same way you would in the street or playground.

Most Popular

It’s important that young people find a balance between spending time online and ensuring they’re getting plenty of fresh air and doing other activities. While the online world has many benefits for children, too much of it can have a negative impact on their physical and mental wellbeing too.

The NSPCC has a section on its website totally dedicated to online safety, which is filled with information, advice and signposting for adults who want to find out more about how to keep children and young people safer online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s totally free and available to anyone at www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/online-safety, but sometimes children might not be ready to speak to adults about something they’ve experienced online.

If that’s the case, Childline counsellors offer free confidential advice via our one-to-one chat service at www.childline.org.uk or children can speak to them over the phone by calling 0800 1111. At the website, they can also speak to others their own age through moderated message boards.

Adults who want to find out more about how to support young people around this or any other topic can visit the NSPCC website at www.nspcc.org.uk, phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email [email protected]

Related topics:NSPCC