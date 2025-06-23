Childline: Volunteers are wanted with a passion for helping children

One of the NSPCC’s Speak Out. Stay Safe sessions.

Our Childline counsellors are here around the clock to support young people whenever they need to talk about something that’s upsetting them.

But to ensure they have the confidence to speak out, it’s vital they have the knowledge and understanding on when to seek support and who to speak to.

Members of the NSPCC’s Schools Service delivers that safeguarding messaging to children in primary schools across the North East and the whole of the country.

Through the Speak out, Stay safe programme, the NSPCC is equipping children with the knowledge and confidence to recognise when something might be wrong, and empower them to know how to speak out about anything that is concerning them.

Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Schools Service. They help children understand that they have the right to be safe, and that there are safe adults they can talk to if they’re ever worried.

It’s powerful, preventative work, and a meaningful way to give back to the local community.

In the last year, the team reached more than 184,000 children in more than 3,000 primary schools across the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber. The team wants to share this important safeguarding information with every primary school child, but they need help and new volunteers to make that happen.

All volunteers receive training and support from NSPCC staff, only need to commit a few hours a month. There’s no need for experience of working with children, and the school visits can be organised around your schedule.

All the Schools Service ask for is a passion for helping children, great communication skills and the ability to work well in a team.

By volunteering just a small amount of time each month, anyone with a few hours to spare can help the NSPCC make a big difference in helping to protect children in the North East.

To find out more about volunteering, go to https://join-us.nspcc.org.uk/volunteers/volunteers/schools/, where there is plenty of information and details about regular online meetings to learn about the role and next steps.

Primary schools across the region can sign up for a Speak out, Stay safe visit from the NSPCC at https://learning.nspcc.org.uk/services/speak-out-stay-safe