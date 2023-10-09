CHILDLINE: Volunteers from across the North East needed to support the Schools Service and visit primary schools

There is a fresh recruitment drive to sign up new volunteers from across the North East.

Childline is vital to children who need to talk, but our counsellors can only help and support these young people if they have the confidence to speak out in the first place.

That’s where the NSPCC’s Schools Service and Speak Out Stay Safe come in.

This month, we are running a fresh recruitment drive to sign up new volunteers from across the North East to support the Schools Service and visit primary schools to share important safeguarding information.

Speak Out Stay Safe is designed to help children aged 5 to 11 understand how to recognise abuse in all its forms. Using age-appropriate language, it helps them understand that abuse is never a child’s fault, that they have the right to be safe, and how to get help from safe adults or the NSPCC’s Childline service.

The workshops include a virtual assembly using child-friendly and age-appropriate language to help children recognise different types of abuse and how to speak out and get help if they need it.

We already have some amazing volunteers across our region, but we need more to be able to reach every school and every child and help us protect a generation of children from abuse and neglect.

Our Childline counsellors are amazing at what they do, and the children who contact us are courageous for doing so – but our Schools Service volunteers play a vital role in ensuring our messaging is shared with those who need it most.

By ensuring we have enough volunteers to help children understand abuse and neglect and how to speak out about their concerns, we can help protect them and ensure they are safer in the future.

If you want to find out more about how you can volunteer for the NSPCC’s Schools Service, please go to www.nspcc.org.uk and click ‘Support Us’.