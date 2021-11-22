Childline: ‘Walk For Children’ to mark the longest night of the year

Anyone can take part in the Walk For Children, either alone or with friends, by signing up at www.nspcc.org.uk and pledging to walk five kilometres.

Childline offers a beacon of light for these young people, so this year we’re marking the longest night of the year – December 21 – with our Walk For Children.

Anyone can take part alone or with friends, by signing up at www.nspcc.org.uk and pledging to walk five kilometres, and this year we’re also proud to announce illuminating landmarks and buildings across the North East – including seven in Sunderland alone – and around the country to accompany the event.

The landmarks turning green represent the hardworking Childline staff and volunteers who are there for children 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to offer advice and support when young people have nowhere else to turn.

Children shouldn’t have to cope alone. They need to know that we’re here for them, on the darkest nights, the coldest mornings, and even on Christmas Day.

Last year, Childline delivered just over 6,000 counselling sessions over Christmas, and the top concern for children who contacted our counsellors was mental or emotional health. It’s vital that we’re here, ready to listen and support children when they need our help.

The Walk For Children is a great opportunity to get together with a group of friends or family members this festive period and make a night of it – you could dress up with Santa hats and reindeer antlers, end the walk with dinner or drinks, or just take an opportunity to catch up this December.

Every pound raised will help children across the UK. Every £4 could pay for one of our trained volunteer counsellors to answer a child’s call for help to Childline, £27 could pay for a Childline supervisor for one hour to support our volunteers while £100 could pay for our counsellors to answer up to 25 calls for help this Christmas.