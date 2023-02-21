CHILDLINE: Young people must make space for conversations about life online

Young people spend more time online at earlier ages than ever before, and while the internet offers many positive opportunities, it can also pose a serious risk. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Our Childline counsellors speak to children every day who have experienced something online that has upset or worried them.

So much of our daily activity takes place online, so it’s vital that parents and carers do all they can to promote safe online behaviour to children and to help keep them as safe as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme of this year’s Safer Internet Day was ‘making space for conversations about life online’, and this is probably the most important and simplest advice we would give to anyone whose child spends time online.

By having regular conversations about the games they’re playing, the apps they’re using and the people they’re engaging with online, you will help normalise the topic.

Show an interest in how they spend their time online on a regular basis as you would ask after their day at school, and you will encourage them to talk openly to you about what they’re doing online.

More importantly, if they ever experience something online that upsets them, they will be more likely to tell you about it and ask for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While being online won’t always result in a child experiencing harm, there will be occasions when people will be looking to cause harm to others or to children specifically.

If a child has experienced something online that upsets or worries them, our Childline service and website are available around the clock to offer support and guidance.

There are also moderated message boards on the Childline website where children can speak to other young people about what they have experienced and find out how others have dealt with similar issues to them.

For adults who want to know more about how to support children online and how to engage with children, the NSPCC Child Safety Online Hub breaks down advice about safety conversations, what parents need to know about apps from social media to gaming or live streaming, and what to do if something goes wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad