FEELING GREAT: Over-exercising can result in negative outcomes for the over-50s

Without wanting to put a dampener on the positivity, the last thing you want to do is injure yourself in the next few weeks.

The temptation is always there to jump into exercise, and it is an important part of staying healthy for everyone – including older adults.

Most seniors should make aerobic exercise, strength training and balance and flexibility exercise a part of their weekly routine in order to prevent health problems and remain as independent as possible. But, be aware, too much of a good thing can be bad.

Over-exercising can lead to exhaustion and injury that can take longer to heal for older adults. In addition, studies have shown that regular extremely vigorous exercise can result in a higher risk of developing coronary artery calcification, heart damage and heart rhythm disorders.

I’m not trying to put you off exercise, far from it! But instead I just urge a bit of caution and a sensible outlook.

Remember, it’s a marathon not a sprint.

Most people do not exercise at high intensity over long periods, so the risk of developing heart problems from too much exercise is low. In fact, exercise is associated with improved heart health.

However, it is possible for seniors to over-exercise.

When that happens, they may need longer periods of rest between sessions and feel exhausted instead of energised.

When it comes to mental health, the benefits exercise can bring for the mind cannot be under-estimated.

The over-50s should take precautions to not over-exercise, which can result in negative outcomes.

My top tips are:-

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water before, during and after you exercise.

Know your standards. If you start feeling dizzy, lightheaded or nauseated during exercise, stop. Similarly, stop your workout if you feel sharp tightness, pain, throbbing or burning.

Take it slow. Begin an exercise routine slowly to allow your endurance to increase.

If your exercise programme leaves you feeling tired all day, you are probably pushing yourself too hard.