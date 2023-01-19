​Sitting at a desk for long periods of the day is not good for your posture – whether you are working or at leisure on computer or video games. But there are solutions ...

It’s just going to require you to be open minded to the concept, and have an understanding of the benefits.

This will likely benefit office workers who sit at a desk all day and parents (or grandparents) who are concerned about the amount of time their children spend sitting at a computer or playing video games.

Have you ever seen anyone at work running on a treadmill and still working on their computer? Picture that in your mind. A guy or woman in a suit, in a big office block, running or walking on a treadmill and taking a call or working on a laptop! Sounds farfetched? I saw this sort of thing happening regularly on a trip I once took to Boston when I was attending a meeting.

In the office space we were working from, we could see people standing at desks and exercising while working at laptops. And there was often a queue, pretty much all day long.

I’ve written many times about the dangers of sitting for extended periods. One way is to stand at work, or in your home office. After that trip to Boston, I talked this subject over with my colleagues and so the standing desks are on order.

We’re building part of my head office in Raby Road, Hartlepool, into a standing room only area, and every member of staff is going to be spending at least two to three hours of their day in there.

Now, I did raise the possibility of a treadmill with a desk above it which would let my staff tap on a laptop or answer the phone at the same time as taking a gentle jog, but I got a few funny looks. So maybe I’ll have to start with that in my own office and slowly convince my staff of the benefits of walking (or running) while working.

And, if your kids or grandkids are always on the computer and you’re worried about their posture, why not invest in a treadmill with a desk and tell them they can play on the computer to their heart’s content – as long as their little legs are working as fast as their fingers.

