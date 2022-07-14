In the current weather you don’t want to be too hot and overheating, but in the winter when outside it’s all about keeping warm and stopping your body becoming too cold.

So how about clothing and what you are wearing? In the winter months when you are outside it's all about keeping warm and stopping your body becoming too cold.

Well here’s another tip: Wear something comfortable. Most new (and naïve!) runners will overdress at the beginning, forgetting how hot they will quickly become. It takes just 6-7 minutes to get your body warm and believe it or not there is a metric you can follow when it comes to the amount of clothing you should be wearing.

It goes like this: If the temperature is +12 Celsius, shorts and a tee shirt or vest will do. If the temperature drops below 8 Celsius or you’re a very early morning runner, step up to leggings and a long sleeve T-shirt.

If the temperature drops below that, I like to run wearing my hat and gloves. Why? Well, it’s because hands take the longest to warm up and it’s argued that heat is lost through your head.

So, it’s better to have the warm blood supply hitting the important muscles you’re going to be using, such as the ones in your legs, than it being directed to your hands, which are pretty unimportant in the grand scheme of things.

The wide variety of running clothing available in today's market is frightening! There’s so much and so many brands to choose from and many labels and ranges aren’t just worn for running, walking or going to the gym but as a lifestyle choice too and for work or the pub!

You can spend a small fortune on clothing, you can spent a lot less: but the rules are simple. I advise wearing what is comfortable, efficient and makes you feel good.

High-performance fabrics are lightweight and specially designed to move with your body.

High-tech fabrics can help you regulate your body heat – even in weather extremes. This works by retaining heat during winter training and allowing it to escape during hot summer days.

High-performance clothing dries faster. They also better endure use and washing cycles than exercise clothes made of cotton.

As a rule, say no to cotton: it is comfortable only when it’s dry.

Once it gets wet, it stays wet, turning heavy and scratchy. Cotton does not also allow for proper temperature regulation. You’ll overheat in the summer and freeze in the winter.