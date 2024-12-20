Football fans are 'last in the food chain' says Hartlepool United super fan Jeff Stelling as he launches swipe at fixtures schedule
“Please have mercy. I’ve been wearing the same underwear since Tuesday.”
Those who schedule football fixtures should be made to watch the movie.
Any computer involved needs to be packed off for recycling.
I know the National League tries hard to ensure Boxing Day and New Years Day games are derbies but they need to take a broader view.
Pools took around nine hours to reach Southend on a busy December Saturday.
One hundred and fifty four of our fans had somehow made it to the game too.
But spare a thought for Yeovil Town. They have to make a near 700 mile round trip to us on the busiest
week-end of the year.
On a good day, it is six hours one way.
With the volume of people driving home for Christmas or on last-minute shopping trips, I can guarantee it won’t be a good day.
Supporters could always get 07.30 train from Yeovil, make five changes and arrive in Hartlepool at 2pm for which Dick Turpin Railways will charge them £200 one way.
The other snag is that to get back the same day they would have to leave before half time to catch the 3.54 return.
On that same day Gateshead go to Ebbsfleet and Oldham to Braintree. What sort of crowds will be at those games?
No wonder so many sides struggle financially.
Of course there are going to be some long trips that have to be made during the course of the season.
But would it be that difficult to have a two week window around Christmas that had a maximum length of trip for away sides?
Of course it is not just the National League.
In the top flight, Newcastle had a Sunday afternoon fixture at Bournemouth on a Bank Holiday week-end and recently West Ham had to travel to St James’ Park on a Monday night.
The clear message across all the divisions is that the fans do not matter. We are last in the food chain.
It is an attitude that needs to change.
Sadly the authorities approach is similar to the car-hire receptionist when Steve Martin’s character wants to swap his by now burnt-out car.
As this is a family newspaper I can’t tell you exactly what she said. You are out of luck is an approximation.
She might just as well have been talking about us football fans.
Merry Christmas.
Jeff Stelling kindly donates the fee for his monthly column to Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.