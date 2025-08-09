Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash insists he puts the town first.

I’ve never been one for labels, they’re usually used by people more interested in gossip than graft.

But one label that keeps getting stuck on me is “Blue Labour”.

So let me tell you what that really means because it’s got nothing to do with the Tories.

The blue in Blue Labour stands for blue collar.

It’s about standing up for working-class communities like ours, the kind that built this country, powered its industries, fought its wars and kept its streets and hospitals going during the toughest of times.

It means recognising something simple but too often forgotten in Westminster: towns like Hartlepool matter.

For too long, we’ve been treated like second-class citizens while all the money and focus goes to the big cities.

That has to change and I’m in Parliament to make sure it does.

We need to bring back respect for skilled trades and vocational education.

Not everyone wants or needs to go to university and it’s high time we stopped looking down on the young people who want to learn a trade, start a business, or work with their hands.

The future depends on people who can build, fix, and make, not just talk.

It also means having the guts to say what others won’t: importing cheap labour to drive down wages here at home is wrong.

It might suit big corporations but it’s working people who pay the price.

British jobs should come with decent pay and fair conditions and I’ll always back our own before bending to globalist interests.

The truth is, Hartlepool doesn’t want handouts, we want fairness. We want a level playing field. We want a government that understands what life is really like for people here, and that has the backbone to deliver for us.

Most of all, it’s a positive vision. One that focuses on talking our town up, not the negative and nasty vision pandered by the likes of Reform.

So if “Blue Labour” means fighting for the people who built Britain, standing up for Hartlepool, and putting working-class pride back where it belongs, then fine. I’ll wear the badge.

Because at the end of the day, this isn’t about slogans or soundbites.

It’s about one simple idea: Hartlepool comes first.