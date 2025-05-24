Labour has done what others only ever promised – delivered a serious, long-term plan for Britain’s fishing industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One that secures jobs, protects our waters and injects major investment into coastal communities like Hartlepool.

In a landmark 12-year agreement signed this week with the EU, the Government has guaranteed continued access for UK fishing fleets to EU waters – a trade worth around £80 million a year – all while defending every inch of Britain’s fishing rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crucially, this deal does not give up a single tonne of British quota and there will be no increase in the quotas handed to the EU.

Left to right, European Council President Antonio Costa, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the end of the UK-EU Summit in London on May 19.

In fact, the uplift secured in the Brexit deal – which saw 25% of EU fishing rights transferred to the UK fleet – remains fully intact.

That’s an estimated £175 million in extra fishing opportunities for our industry by 2026.

But this is about more than just access. It’s about ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the deal, Labour is launching a brand new Fishing & Coastal Growth Fund, putting £360 million behind the towns and communities that built Britain’s maritime legacy.

From Hartlepool to Hull, this fund is set to transform the future of our fishing towns, providing:

• Modern ports and processing facilities to keep our industry competitive;

• Investment in training and apprenticeships to bring through the next generation of fishers;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Better market access, including the return of shellfish exports from domestic waters to the EU – a major win for UK seafood businesses.

This is a deal rooted in pride and progress – keeping Britain in control of its waters and securing real growth for the communities that have powered our fishing industry for centuries.

The benefits for Hartlepool couldn’t be clearer.

With its proud fishing history and strategic coastal location, the town stands to gain from both the stability of long-term access and the targeted funding being made available.

Local leaders are already working to ensure Hartlepool gets its fair share of investment – improving infrastructure, boosting the local economy and opening up new jobs and opportunities for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is about building a future for our fishing communities – a future rooted in jobs, pride, and prosperity.

And under Labour, towns like Hartlepool are no longer being left behind.

They’re being put at the heart of the plan.