Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says new Football Governance Bill 'seeks to put fans back where they belong'

By Jonathan Brash
Published 5th May 2025, 04:45 BST
As a proud season ticket holder of Hartlepool United and the first member of the Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust elected to represent our town, I know that football is more than just a game - it embodies our community, our identity and our spirit.

The significance of the recently debated Football Governance Bill, aimed at reforming football, cannot be overstated.

It seeks to put fans back where they belong — at the heart of our football clubs.

For a town like Hartlepool, our football club means everything.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with son Cameron at a recent Hartlepool United home game.Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with son Cameron at a recent Hartlepool United home game.
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with son Cameron at a recent Hartlepool United home game.

The highs and lows of the game influence our community’s mood and spirit.

This legislation aims to establish a new independent regulator, ensuring our clubs operate with integrity and accountability.

The proposed regulator will introduce a licensing system requiring all clubs in the top five tiers of men’s English football to obtain a licence to operate.

This fundamental step is crucial in ensuring that our clubs are managed responsibly and sustainably for their fans.

Moreover, the new owners’ and directors’ test will guarantee that those in charge are suitable custodians of our clubs’ history and heritage.

As any Pools fan would agree, this matters deeply.

The bill also mandates that clubs engage meaningfully with their fans and respect their heritage.

This includes obtaining prior approval for any stadium sales or relocations, preventing owners from prioritising profit over the community's heart and soul.

As a supporter of a National League club, I believe the new regulator has a unique opportunity to champion the “3 Up” campaign.

This initiative calls for an amendment allowing three clubs to be promoted from the National League to the Football League, aligning our system with the rest of the football pyramid.

National League clubs are integral to the heart of towns and cities across the country and an additional promotion place would create invaluable opportunities for these clubs.

Moreover, as the new regulator engages in discussions with the Premier League regarding the redistribution of football income, it must ensure that the needs of the National League are not overlooked.

It is essential to intervene in revenue distribution to ensure that clubs like Hartlepool receive their fair share.

If executed correctly, this legislation has the potential to return football to what it should always be—an enduring people’s game, for the fans and by the fans.

