'I will continue to push for a new hospital for Hartlepool' - MP, Jill Mortimer

The University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Many of you may have seen my contribution to the Westminster Hall Debate last week, during which I voiced my support for the bid proposed by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust for a new Hospital by 2030, to support North Tees Hospital in Stockton.

This new hospital must serve the residents of both Hartlepool and Stockton, be accessible to you, my constituents, via good transport links and of course provide comprehensive healthcare services to the people of our town. I will continue to push for a new hospital for Hartlepool.

The healthcare inequalities that our local people face must be addressed, and I am therefore happy to say that I have met with Julie Gillon, Chief Executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust within the grounds of Hartlepool Hospital this week to see exactly what services are already being provided, and what services can practicably be returned. I will share with you any progress that is made on this in due course.

I was thrilled to see so many responses to my call for Christmas Card designs from my Primary school aged constituents. It was almost impossible to pick between the amazing creations sent in – keep an eye out on my Facebook page to see the winning designs!

Community spirit and a sense of ‘togetherness’ is something which I admire about Hartlepool. I was lucky enough to experience this first-hand, while joining Sian and Marley, selling poppies in support of the Royal British Legion last week.