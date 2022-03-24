JILL MORTIMER: Brave Ukrainian MPs speak of the horror caused by the war

third party

I was delighted to head back to High Tunstall College of Science to be interviewed by a number of students regarding their citizenship assignments.

We discussed a broad range of topics from GCSE exams and social media to poverty and cultural diversity, and I was thoroughly impressed by the student’s engagement and awareness of issues which affect us all – they really are a credit to Hartlepool.

My second visit was to English Martyrs School where I was greeted by representatives from all year groups and discussed all things environmental.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students wanted to know what our government is doing to address climate change, and what Hartlepool, as well as the school can do to improve our environment and sustainability moving forward.

I shared my views regarding the Green Industrial Revolution and how nuclear and Hartlepool Power Station can play a vital role in this, and I was pleased to hear of the students’ initiatives when it comes to reducing single use plastic. I look forward to returning to English Martyrs in the near future and hope to join them in their tree planting mission!

As mentioned last week, I was selected to ask a question to the Treasury – I asked about the Windfall Post-Brexit Refund of £200m from the European Coal and Research Fund, and how it will be spent supporting our steel industries.

The steel industry and the jobs it provides for local people are vitally important and I am hopeful that in light of the US announcement that its 25% tariff on British steel will be lifted and replaced with a fair quota system, the steel industry in Hartlepool will continue to thrive.

My thoughts are still with Ukraine and those who are being impacted by Putin’s invasion. I met last week with a group of Ukrainian Members of Parliament who told me exactly how horrific the situation is for people there – I was moved by their bravery.