JILL MORTIMER: Changes could be made to improve the efficiency of the police service

I am glad that we have all had the opportunity to pay tribute to Her late Majesty over the past weeks – whether it be by attending the lying in state, joining together in services of thanks and remembrance or quietly and personally – it has been a moving as well as an historic period in all our lives. And as we now say God Save the King, so we must move forward as a nation and look to the future.

With this in mind, I am looking forward to hosting my first Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair on October 11 at the Borough Hall. The fair is open to anyone who would like information on the wide variety of employment and educational pathways available to them in our local area.

My team have been in contact with local schools, colleges and employers to invite them along, but please do spread the word or come along yourself if you would like to hear more about the opportunities employers from Hartlepool and the wider Tees Valley can offer you.

I am eager to keep making progress on a number of important campaigns and issues and have this week written to the Chief Constable of Cleveland Police following my recent night shift with two local officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was impressed by the dedication and hard work of our officers but there are changes which could be made to improve the efficiency of the service, such as the permanent reopening of Hartlepool cells and the introduction of in-house mechanics and facilities to make more timely repairs to police vehicles – I will continue to lobby for progress on these issues.