JILL MORTIMER: Cutting-edge tech could be on the way to our health trust

“The two-day trip covered meetings at both hospital sites.”

This is something I have been working on for a while when I heard the Israelis were looking for a health trust in the UK to work in collaboration with to bring their cutting-edge diagnostic systems to our NHS.

The two-day trip covered meetings at both hospital sites and it was good to be able to catch up with CEO Julie Gillon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is good we are raising the profile of our trust as seen in the Prime Minister’s recent visit, and I am hoping to meet with him soon to discuss an exciting new proposal we have to return services to Hartlepool hospital. This is also something I have been working on since I was elected and am hopeful, we are now making headway.

I met recently in Hartlepool with representatives from X-energy and Cavendish Nuclear about the deployment of Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs).

Many of you will know that I’ve been lobbying for new nuclear since I was elected, and I am pleased to say that our power station in Hartlepool is the perfect location and a favoured site option for the first UK AMR.

A number of partnerships are keen to bring this technology to our site because it is the only nuclear designated site in the UK that sits next to an industrial cluster that could utilise the high-quality steam and heat it would produce.

With a target of up to 80% of construction and manufacturing to be sourced in the UK, this project could bring great things to our area, and the technology would be able to deliver zero-carbon heat for industry across Teesside, drawing in more large industrial businesses as well as having the scope for high level hydrogen production to fuel even more businesses, homes and vehicles.

I have met again with stakeholders across the nuclear spectrum in Parliament this week and was joined by Cllr Shane Moore as we worked together to make the case for our town.