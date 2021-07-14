JILL MORTIMER: Digital investment is helping to ‘level up’ here in Hartlepool

I know this would have huge benefits for you, my constituents – not only would fibre provide much improved connectivity, but it would aid working and studying from home, which I know is becoming ever more necessary. Not only will this development provide fibre digital infrastructure across our town, but it will be creating jobs in the process.

I look forward to seeing how the £21 million investment from CityFibre will help to ‘Level Up’ here in Hartlepool - with full mobilisation scheduled for the Autumn I cannot wait to see how this fast, reliable and affordable digital infrastructure will benefit our town.

Following on from my meeting with ‘Teach First’ last week, I was thrilled to be invited to a roundtable with Head Teachers from across Hartlepool and the North East this week. I am very keen to build links with local schools and I am eager to hear what management teams at our schools need from me to continue to provide a quality education for local children and young people.

Last Friday I held my second surgery and it was very useful to meet with more local people and hear their views on what I can do improve the lives of people here in Hartlepool. I already have dates in the diary for future surgeries, and I plan to hold pop-up surgeries at various locations across town in the near future – keep an eye out for details on dates and places if you would like to have a less formal chat with me.

I am aware that a lot of my constituents have made contact with me over the past months, and I am pleased to say that interviews have taken place this week for two more staff members.