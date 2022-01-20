JILL MORTIMER: Discussing challenges facing the steel industry worldwide

TATA Steel Hartlepool Works employs approximately 280 local people, providing high-quality jobs and apprenticeships, often leading to life-long careers on site.

It is always great to be out visiting businesses across our town, and with operations in 26 countries, TATA Steel is a cornerstone of the Steel industry, not only in the North East but worldwide. I met with Andrew Ward the Works Manager who kindly gave me a tour of the plant and introduced me to some of the engineers and plant operators who oversee the production of steel line pipe at the Mill – I have to say the dedication of all employees and the sense of community this creates was obvious.

I had the chance to discuss challenges currently facing the global steel industry, such as decarbonisation, and it was really exciting to hear the team’s enthusiasm for the future. TATA Steel’s Hartlepool Mill is well positioned to maximise its offerings, addressing construction challenges while taking full advantage of the site’s position in the Tees Valley Carbon Cluster – therefore tackling the energy transition and embracing opportunities for decarbonisation of its furnaces.

TATA Steel Hartlepool Works employs approximately 280 local people, providing high-quality jobs and apprenticeships, often leading to life-long careers on site. It is great to have this Mill on our doorstep and I look forward to supporting the industry in Hartlepool in any way I can.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many of you already know, I have taken up several core campaigns and projects since my election. These include improving and extending the provision of healthcare services within Hartlepool, ensuring the growth and expansion of industry and businesses, and supporting improved access to high-skilled jobs and apprenticeships across town.

These campaigns are making steady progress and I continue to meet regularly with the relevant ministers to champion Hartlepool’s case. I also remain in regular contact with Julie Gillon, Chief Executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust. Furthermore, as the new Chair of the APPG on Maternity, I plan to meet again soon with those from Hartlepool’s fantastic Rowan Suite Maternity Unit to discuss how we can work together to ensure greater uptake of the maternity services provided within Hartlepool.