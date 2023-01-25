JILL MORTIMER: Fantastic £16.6m cash boost will regenerate town centre

The Prime Minister attempted screen-printing during his visit to Hartlepool and the Northern School of Art last week.

This money will ensure the regeneration of our town centre, eliminating many eyesores and restoring fabulous buildings to their former glory.

I know some of you will be wondering how this helps you. My answer to that is clear – this helps everyone.

It is true that the Production Village will create opportunities and jobs for those interested in film and the arts, but it will equally provide well-paid jobs for those working in building and construction, apprenticeships for our young people, and will provide a huge boost to our local hospitality offerings.

The recent production of just one film employed over 500 locals as extras, and I am excited to see how this industry will grow given the announced investment.

Hartlepool also benefits further under the Levelling Up Fund, as the Tees Valley Combined Authority was successful in securing £17.7m for cycle and walking routes, including on Catcote Road.

Our Conservative Government has evidenced its commitment to supporting and investing in Hartlepool, and I was thrilled that the Prime Minister visited the Northern School of Art last Thursday in light of our successful Levelling Up Bid. I will keep lobbying for continued Government support, and I will endeavour to build on this investment.

Last week I also met with Nicola and Sandra, CEOs of Alice House Hospice who gave me a full briefing ahead of a meeting in Parliament next week with them, other hospice staff and MPs about hospices in our wider area.

I was joined by Mayoress Veronica Nicholson, and we were thoroughly impressed by the services the hospice offers to residents and other people within our community. I know the hospice is well supported cross our town, and I would encourage anyone thinking of volunteering to get in touch with one of their team.

Finally, I was pleased to be invited to the opening of Hartlepool Radio’s new site in Middle Grange Shopping Centre last Friday.