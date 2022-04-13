JILL MORTIMER: Firm's humanitarian aid for Ukraine showcases the best of what town has to offer

Lyndsay Hogg and her mum Helen from Hogg Global Logistics.

Really busy few days again in Hartlepool, it has been lovely to be out and about visiting businesses and having discussions about the local issues which matter the most.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know most of you will already be aware of the amazing work Hogg Global Logistics Ltd have been doing recently, in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. I was delighted to visit Lyndsey and her mum last week to hear about their work supporting efforts to provide supplies to refugees in Poland. It was clear to me that this family-run business is making a real impact, giving back to communities both here in Hartlepool and on an international scale, while simultaneously growing their freight company. They really do showcase the best of what our town has to offer – I look forward to supporting the local projects and campaigns they champion, moving forward.

Small and medium sized businesses are the lifeblood of our community. I recently visited Railway Café Hartlepool to discuss how the rising cost of living is impacting small businesses. Lesley informed me that the support she received from the Government throughout the pandemic was extremely helpful and enabled her to keep her business afloat, but I agree with her that we must continue to support businesses like the Railway Café, ensuring they can keep up with the rising costs of energy and supplies as well as supporting their staff and implementing increases to the minimum and living wages. I have been in conversations with ministers about the rising cost of living and I am currently lobbying the Treasury to see what more can be done.