JILL MORTIMER: Funding boost should help to ease pressure on the NHS

Rishi’s Plan addresses what I believe are some of the main priorities of Hartlepool – reducing inflation and debt, cutting NHS waiting lists and tackling small boat crossings.

The first step in reducing NHS waiting times has already been announced and will be achieved by increasing hospital bed capacity.

We are spending £200m to secure care placements, allowing more people to be safely discharged from hospital, and preventing bed blocking so NHS staff can continue to care for those who need it.

This will be bolstered by £50m of capital funding to improve and expand hospital discharge and ambulance facilities, helping improve the efficiency of our great NHS.

Having met last week with Julie Gillon, CEO of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust, I know this funding is most welcome, and I am hopeful that we should start to see the easing of pressures in our area in response to this plan.

On a more local level, I am pleased that our Homelessness Prevention Grant Scheme is delivering for Hartlepool, with £207,762 being used to tackle rough sleeping in our town – providing temporary accommodation, paying deposits for new homes for those at risk of homelessness and to mediate with landlords to prevent evictions.

It is good news that we have the funds to make this difference, and I am confident that this support will enable long lasting and meaningful change to be established for our most vulnerable people.

Finally, this week, the Industrial Action Bill has been introduced – it aims to ensure that vital services provide a safe minimum level of service during periods of industrial action.

Workers must maintain the right to strike but this must be balanced with public safety and the right to life.