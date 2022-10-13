JILL MORTIMER: Hartlepool jobs and apprenticeships far will be made a regular event

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer pictured earlier this year at PD Ports, in Hartlepool, which was one of the sponsors of her recent employment fair.

I hope that the fair was informative for all who attended and was able to provide direction for many people across Hartlepool, whether returning to work after a break, looking for a career path after leaving education or simply exploring different options.

I know the employers in attendance had a great range of opportunities to offer.

I'd like to take this opportunity to firstly thank the local businesses who sponsored the event – The PFC Trust, JDR Cables Limited and PD Ports – it would not have been possible to pull off the event without their support. I must also pay tribute to our fantastic local businesses and the staff members who took the time to discuss career opportunities to all those who attended.

We were lucky enough to have representatives from the following: Cleveland Police and Fire Brigade, PD Ports, JDR Cables Limited, Orangebox Training, Learning Curve Group, Creative Support, DWP, Hartlepool Borough Council, Frontline, Groundwork, NETA Training, PFC Trust, Thirteen Group, Triage Central and Utility Warehouse.

I am passionate about supporting people of all ages in pursuing the training, education and career opportunities which they desire, and so I intend to make this a regular event.

The introduction of Investment Zones will be a great boost for areas like ours, pushing forward the Levelling Up agenda, encouraging businesses to invest in places like Hartlepool and helping to establish a programme of refurbishment for our town centres.

I am happy to support the Tees Valley Combined Authorities’ bid to secure Hartlepool as one of the Investment Zones.

As always I continue to hold regular surgeries with the latest being last Friday. It is always rewarding to be able to take up issues on behalf of constituents and meet with people one-on-one to discuss the things that matter to them the most.

