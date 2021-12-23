JILL MORTIMER: Healthcare services in town in desperate need of reform

I’ve raised the issue of healthcare services in Hartlepool at every available opportunity in Parliament.

Since May, the issue you’ve raised most often with me has been the future of our University Hospital. I’ve been clear that healthcare services in our town are in desperate need of reform. That’s why I’ve raised the issue of healthcare services in Hartlepool at every available opportunity in Parliament. I have also had several meetings with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, and the Minister for Health, Edward Argar. I will continue my campaign to ensure we have a full range of healthcare services in Hartlepool, while supporting the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s bid for a new hospital.

This year, I have had several productive and promising meetings with officials from EDF Energy, Rolls-Royce, Hartlepool Power Station, and the National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL). I have also been in regular correspondence with the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, and the Minister for Energy, Greg Hands. I have expressed clearly to them that the Hartlepool Power Station must continue to be operational after 2024.

It is therefore great news that as we move towards the new year, Hartlepool’s first nuclear reactor is back generating and is now powering 1 million homes with net-zero electricity. The station powers two million homes in total and supports 750 high-skilled jobs.

It was a privilege to be elected as the new Chair of the APPG on Maternity in November and I am very much looking forward to continuing my work in Westminster in 2022. I would like to take this opportunity to share with you my application to hold my own debate in Westminster Hall next year, Council Tax Reform: Towards a Proportional Property Tax – I know how affected Hartlepudlians are by the disproportionate council tax charges they are subject to, and I intend to use this debate to make the case for much needed reforms to the Government.