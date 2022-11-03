JILL MORTIMER: Hope for improved maternity care and help with baby loss

“I asked the Minister what steps the Government is taking to ensure the 2025 ambition to halve stillbirths and neonatal death rates is fulfilled.”

I was therefore honoured to lead last week’s Westminster Hall debate on baby loss and safe staffing in maternity care.

I am very lucky to be the mother of three, but each pregnancy and birth was challenging in its own way and very different based upon the care I received.

I know how many of you have had similar experiences.

I have lost two babies and understand the grief of baby loss – there were no bereavement specialist midwives then and sadly there are too few now.

I have also suffered the long-term effects of two traumatic births; one resulted in a severe postpartum haemorrhage, the other caused long-term damage to my pelvis, and my son suffered the effects of a lack of oxygen during birth.

My pregnancy with my daughter was emotionally very difficult - I miscarried her twin in the early stages. Thankfully my daughter was born healthy, and I was lucky to receive the support of my midwife throughout, under the continuity of care model -something I believe every woman should have the option to experience.

Having someone by my side throughout, who knew my story made all the difference – I felt safe.

This is why I am such a supporter of our fabulous Rowen Suite Team in Hartlepool – a small unit who know the women they care for and support them through pregnancy, birth and beyond – as I found when I met up with some of the mums and their babies over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I look the opportunity during the debate to ask the Minister what steps the Government is taking to ensure the 2025 ambition to halve stillbirths and neonatal death rates is fulfilled.

As Co -Chair of the Maternity APPG I worked with the APPG for Baby Loss, Sands, the baby loss charity, and the Royal College of Midwives to commission a joint report and strategy moving forward.

We found the best way would be to increase investment and secure the shortfall of 2,000 midwives and 500 consultant gynaecologists and obstetricians.