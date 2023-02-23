JILL MORTIMER: I know the impact that online abuse can have on our MPs, their families, and their staff

"I believe that the needless, unpleasant, and often abusive comments or messaging on social media create an environment that normalises this unacceptable behaviour and it should be stamped out."

It was good to hear more about what they do to keep our nuclear site safe.

We also discussed the new Energy Bill which will legislate for CNPA to oversee new gas installations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is good news for the industry in terms of future job retention, meaning that skilled people will remain in place during the transition to new nuclear.

Meanwhile, on Sunday I joined the Mayor at his Civic Community Service at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Hart, and it was great to see lots of familiar faces supporting this event.

On a less positive note, I was saddened but not surprised to see the recent press story relating to the harassment of my colleague and friend Dehenna Davison MP.

There is no excuse for abuse of any kind, and it is simply not acceptable that this kind of behaviour has come to be expected in political life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I too have been the target of vicious online attacks and harassment and I know the impact that this can have on MPs, their families, and their staff.

I am grateful for the efforts of Cleveland Police in my case, for taking a zero-tolerance approach to the threats and abuse that I receive.

I am hopeful that the verdict brought against the perpetrator of the abuse against Dehenna will help deter others from doing the same.

I believe that the needless, unpleasant, and often abusive comments or messaging on social media create an environment that normalises this unacceptable behaviour and it should be stamped out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two MPs have been murdered in the past five years - which is a frightening statistic.

But the recent murders of my colleagues is not something that anyone should have to get used to as just part of the job.

Individuals who peddle hate and spite should step back and reassess the consequences of their actions and the impacts they could have.