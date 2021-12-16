JILL MORTIMER: I’d say get involved in politics and make your voice heard

democracy relies upon choice and it is right that anyone who wants to represent their local community is given this chance.

It is so important that your political representatives communicate effectively and work together to best represent you, and all the people of Hartlepool.

I have been happy to meet with Hartlepool’s Borough and Parish Councillors recently, as well as our town’s Youth Parliament representatives – it is clear to me that people want to be involved in politics and it is particularly encouraging that people are eager to engage with me on issues of both local and national importance. I was delighted to meet last week with a number of Councillors to discuss next year’s local elections. With the approval and selection of candidates looming, I would encourage anyone who wants to get involved in local politics to make their voice heard or put themselves forward – democracy relies upon choice and it is right that anyone who wants to represent their local community is given this chance.

It was equally a pleasure to meet with one of the candidates standing for Youth Parliament recently. Having met with Hartlepool’s current representative shortly after my election, I am thrilled that more young people are showing such an interest in politics. Over the past weeks and months, I have met with young people of both primary and secondary school age, and I have been impressed by their enthusiasm for the world of politics and parliament and participation in school councils – as well as their interest in wider current affairs. It would be great to see a continuation of this passion moving forward, and I would be happy to engage with local young people on how they can pursue this passion and contribute further through the Youth Council for example.