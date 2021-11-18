Jill Mortimer: It was an honour to lay wreaths in memory of those who lost their lives

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer with her wreath at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Victory Square, Hartlepool, on Sunday. Picture by Frank Reid

In the centenary year of the Royal British Legion, the need for support for veterans and those men and women who still actively serve our country has not lessened – that is why I am so proud of the work of the RBL, and the poppy appeal here in Hartlepool.

I attended the Service of Remembrance at Victory Square last Sunday – one of my members of staff attended the Headland service in my place and both of us were moved by the number of people at both events who showed their support.

It was an honour to lay wreaths in memory of those who lost their lives fighting for our country. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who volunteered, making both parades run smoothly.

As part of the events, I received an invitation to join Hartlepool College of Further Education for their Service of Remembrance.

The poignant contributions from students who read war poems and letters were truly moving and it was so lovely to see young and old coming together to show support for local veterans, servicemen and women.

The service also gave me the opportunity to see the amazing facilities the college has to offer, and how the vocational approach of some courses can offer our young people the opportunity to develop new skills and improve their employability.

I look forward to working with Principal Hankey moving forward and I hope to return to the college in the near future.

Many of you know that I am very supportive of nuclear energy in Hartlepool and therefore I was pleased to catch up with Stuart Boyd from Hartlepool Power Station last week.