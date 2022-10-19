JILL MORTIMER: It’s important that we all have access to a place called home

Offering accommodation and helping our most vulnerable citizens to get back on their feet and rebuild their lives.

I first met with Mark, the Managing Director of One CIC, some months ago – he explained to me the kind of accommodation they provide and how their support helps our most vulnerable citizens to get back on their feet and rebuild their lives.

Fast-forward to now, and 133 Raby Road, a building which had previously stood vacant for 17 years, has been renovated to provide 12 apartments for vulnerable people in Hartlepool.

One CIC do amazing work nationwide and I was so impressed to see the level of accommodation provided at this most recent site.

It is so important that we all have access to a safe home which provides us with comfort, stability, and independence – One CIC understands this, and I’ll always be a huge supporter of their efforts to ensure everyone in Hartlepool has a place to call home.

Many of you will know that I have been supporting our North East fishermen for some time, in light of the initial die-off event which occurred over a year ago now, and the impact this has had on the fishing industry ever since.

Over the past weeks and months, I have been compiling the fishermen’s submissions and supporting evidence, with a report now completed on behalf of our fishing community.

In accordance with the wishes of the fishing community, I have submitted the report to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee who will meet shortly in Westminster to consider the ongoing issue.

I will continue to support the industry and people affected by this marine die-off, as I have done for many months, to hopefully find the best solution and answers for them moving forward.

Finally, my Christmas card competition has launched this week with the theme of "Christmas in Hartlepool!”

We had a great level of engagement last year from primary school children right across Hartlepool and I hope we will see the same again this year.

There will be an overall winner and two runners up whose designs will feature on the card, and all three card-designers will receive a prize.

Please do encourage all children aged four to 11 to get involved and send their design to my office at 4 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool.

