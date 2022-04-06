JILL MORTIMER: It's vital children have access to mental health support from an early age

I recognise how important early years is for children’s development

I was delighted to tour the nursery as I recognise how important early years are for children’s development, and the outdoor spaces surrounding the school, including their "forest school” seemed to me the perfect place for children to be hands-on, be curious and take control of their own learning.

Rossmere is the only school in Hartlepool to be partnered with Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity that provides mental health support and counselling to the pupils.

It was clear to see the positive impact the charity has, and I was privileged enough to chat to some of the pupils who shared with me how helpful they find this provision.

Mental health is so important, and it is vital that children have access to this support from an early age – I will continue to work with the school and Head Teacher Caroline Reed moving forward, and it would be great to see this provision provided right across our town.

I met recently with Chris Beales to discuss affordable housing in Hartlepool, and how the church and wider community can come together to ensure there are accommodation options available for those who need it. We had really interesting conversations about "meanwhile” temporary housing which could provide homes for vulnerable people or simply those trying to get onto the housing ladder.

This week I also had my monthly catch-up meeting with the Managing Director of Hartlepool Borough Council.

We discussed Hartlepool’s new bid for the Levelling Up Fund, as well as the Household Support Fund and the implementation of the Government’s Council Tax Rebate.

I was really pleased to hear that the council has used the extra discretional funding they received alongside the rebate funds to extend the scheme to include households in Band E as well as Bands A-D, meaning that 97% of households in Hartlepool have received the £150 rebate.