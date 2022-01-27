JILL MORTIMER: It's vital we are mindful of others and we keep getting vaccinated

England has returned to Plan A following the success of the booster programme.

The Government continues to take a measured and proportionate approach to navigating the Pandemic, and I support this latest announcement. Under Plan A, which was fully returned on Thursday 27th January, people will no longer be advised to work from home, face coverings will no longer be mandatory in indoor venues, and organisations will be able to choose whether to require NHS Covid passes.

As you may know, guidance on the use of face coverings in classrooms was lifted last week, and face coverings are now no longer required by law in any setting. I know this will be welcome news for many who have struggled with such restrictions. However, guidance will remain in place suggesting individuals should consider wearing face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces – many of you will remain concerned about the risks of Covid-19, particularly the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and it is important that we all continue to be mindful of those around us. As ever, it is vital that people continue to get vaccinated and boosted.

Last week I stated I was still working on a range of good things, many of which have been on my agenda since I was elected – these are very much long-term projects, but I want to reassure you all that I am still fighting for Hartlepool’s priorities, including healthcare, our hospital and the reform of the Council tax system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of you may have seen I spoke again recently in Westminster Hall about nuclear in Hartlepool and made the case for the replacement of our soon-to-be decommissioned nuclear reactor with Small Modular Reactors. Not only would this ensure ongoing support and security for the nuclear industry in Hartlepool and provide high-skilled jobs, but it would also aid our nation move towards greener energy which is increasingly important considering volatile global energy prices.

I have also met recently with the Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab, to discuss the mothballed Hartlepool Magistrates’ Court. The Minister has agreed to consider their re-opening to tackle the current backlog – a prospect which I know would be welcomed by my constituents.