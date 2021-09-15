JILL MORTIMER: It’s vital we encourage young people to fulfil their dreams
This week has been a busy one in Parliament, but it was lovely to be out and about in Hartlepool last Friday.
I was delighted to accept an invitation to visit Hartlepool Sixth Form to meet with the new Principle Jane Reed, Alex Edwards, Tutor in Politics and History and a group of Politics students.
I was lucky enough to be given a tour of the fabulous facilities the Sixth Form has to offer, and Principle Reed shared with me her vision for the Sixth Form, as it forges ahead with specialisms in science, technology and maths. The Sixth Form has a clear career-based curriculum, and so it was good to discuss how I can help to create the investment needed to support our young people into their chosen career paths.
It was so good to connect with students of all political persuasions while at Hartlepool Sixth Form, and encourage them to stay passionate about politics and current affairs. I was enthused by their broad thinking when it comes to their own futures, and impressed by the diverse career paths some students had already decided on. It is imperative that we encourage the young people in our Town to strive to fulfil their passions when it comes to learning and careers, whatever their chosen field may be. I plan to keep in touch with the students from Hartlepool Sixth Form and I look forward to welcoming some of them to Westminster in the near future.
A big part of my role as your MP is helping constituents with highly personal and often time sensitive matters, and quite rightly this work remains behind the scenes and is not for public consumption. I would like to assure you that my office is working hard to respond to hundreds of enquiries each week, which include both policy issues and casework. As ever, please do not hesitate to make contact with me if you think I may be able to help you – [email protected] - or book into one of my surgeries to have a discussion with me face-to-face.