JILL MORTIMER: Look out for those who may be alone in these saddest of days

The Queen was a constant in all our lives, a steady hand on the tiller and the heaviness of loss has settled upon our families, our town, and our country.

In our mourning we must also think of the Royal Family’s personal grief, not only have they lost their constant matriarch they have also lost a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and my thoughts and prayers are with them as they have had to continue their offices of state, following the sense of duty she instilled in them.

As King Charles III said in his address to Westminster Hall this week, she was as Elizabeth I before her “a pattern to all Princes living”.

I have been honoured to represent you, both in the House and across Westminster, as we pay tribute to The Queen’s life and service. I felt it right that I honour not only the Monarch we loved dearly, but the character and humanity of Queen Elizabeth II, which shone through during her reign.

Her lifelong commitment to serve us all, and how the last taken public image of Her late Majesty in her kilt and cardigan beside the fire may be remembered by all as a mark of that lifelong commitment being fulfilled.

I was saddened that I was unable to attend the proclamation in Hartlepool on Monday, but pleased that President of Hartlepool Conservatives Ray Martin-Wells was able to attend as my proxy. There were services in Westminster which I felt I must attend to ensure the representation of Hartlepool and its residents during this historic time.

I was greatly privileged to attend both the Speakers service of remembrance for the Queen in St Margaret’s Westminster, as well as the Presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament to His Majesty King Charles III this week.

I know that many of you will want to pay your respects with your families over the coming weekend and I will be doing the same.

It is a time to hold each other close and look out for those around us in our community who may be alone at this saddest of times.