JILL MORTIMER: Making progress on marine die-off with report of evidence

I would like to begin this week by thanking those who have worked alongside me to produce a comprehensive report of evidence following the marine die-off we have seen along the North East coastline.

After numerous meetings with representatives of the fishing community, led by Stan Rennie, PD Ports and Ministers, I am delighted that we were able to submit this report to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee – they have listened and recognise that further investigations into

the cause of the die-offs are required. There is still a long way to go on this, but I am glad that finally we are making progress.

I look forward to reading the Secretary of State for EFRAs response to the committee’s interim conclusions on this important matter.

I recently wrote in this column about underage criminality, Hartlepool Magistrates Court and the importance of residents feeling safe while out and about in the community.

I will be sure to update you on any progress when I hear back from the Secretary of State for Justice, but I was very pleased to hear last week that there are 197 more police officers in Cleveland.

More police on the streets was a manifesto promise which is being delivered and I know this increase across our area will be welcomed by all.

I have equally enjoyed engaging with constituents on matters beyond my parliamentary and constituency duties this past week.

It was great to join Sian and Marley on the poppy stall again this year. We owe everything to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedom, and I am grateful for the work the Royal

British Legion does to support not only veterans in Hartlepool but across the country.