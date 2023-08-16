JILL MORTIMER MP: Exactly what we mean when talking about Levelling Up

"Discussing the role Hartlepool is playing in the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank."

During recess my colleagues share this freedom, and it is therefore often the case that we receive visits from Ministers, so that they can see first hand the great things being achieved here in our town.

In light of this, I was thrilled to welcome our Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden MP to the GE site at Able Seaton Port recently to discuss the role Hartlepool is playing in the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank.

The Dogger Bank project sees more significant investment in the North East and as a result of this sees around 400 skilled jobs and apprenticeships based at the Hartlepool site. This positive change and investment in industry – which we can see mirrored at other sites across town including Strabag for example – is exactly what we mean when we talk about Levelling Up.

Not only is the wind farm creating jobs for the future, but it is helping us on our journey to more sustainable and secure energy production, and I am very proud of the role Hartlepool is playing in this.

For some months I have been lobbying for increased support for the provision of NHS dentistry in Hartlepool.

Whether it be supporting our local dentists, making representation to Ministers and the local Integrated Care Board (ICB), or trying to ensure constituents can access dental care when they need it most, this issue is of the highest importance to me.

I am therefore pleased to learn that our ICB has made the urgent decision to inject an extra £3 million into dentistry services as a first step in order to help stabilise the provision of care in this area while a wider solution and strategy can be formulated.

This is something I pushed for at my last meeting with the Chief Executive of our ICB, and it is good news that dentistry is being prioritised.