JILL MORTIMER MP: Fantastic Tall Ships Races put town on the map nationally

Saying a fond farewell to the tall ships.

Not only has this event put us on the map nationally, but it has also been a truly exceptional show of local talent, along with community spirit and, of course, a great opportunity for one and all to experience the offerings of our Hartlepool businesses.

While checking out the many stalls with some members of my office team I took the opportunity to chat to the commandoes and welcomed the rifles who I look forward to visiting soon at their new home in Hartlepool.

I have long been a supporter of our maritime history and it was lovely to be able to come together with others in order to celebrate all that Hartlepool has to offer.

I was privileged to attend the Captain’s Dinner alongside the leader of our borough council Mike Young and Mayor Shane Moore.

As well as this, on Saturday I attended a dinner on board the X-Energy sponsored ship, listened to the group the Wailers performing on stage and enjoyed the fantastic fireworks display.

A huge thank you to everyone who has had a hand in the organisation of this event.

They include Denise and her team at HBC, our dedicated businesses, and, of course, all those on board the incredible tall ships!

Last weekend I was also pleased to attend the Veterans’ Breakfast Club Annual Dinner – which was the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and learn more about Derek Hardman who founded the group.

Many thanks to the Hartlepool admins, Stitch, Spencer, Mark Lisa and Karen – and of course Ish and his team at Sambuca Windmill who hosted us wonderfully, I hope to be back again soon!