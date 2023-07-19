JILL MORTIMER MP: Fantastic that school funding is now at its highest level ever

"I am passionate about ensuring our young people have access to the best possible education and this record-breaking funding announcement commits to just that."

Tim, who is based at Sellafield Nuclear Site in Cumbria gave lectures to all year groups about nuclear science – a great opportunity for our young people to learn about this important industry, particularly considering the fact that we have our own nuclear power station here in Hartlepool.

During the day students also watched a video provided by the UK Space Agency from Megan a reserve astronaut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, I am thrilled that our young people had the opportunity to hear how one can pursue a career path in this field, and it is particularly inspiring to know that there is certainly a place for women within the world of STEM.

The announcement that school funding will be increased to the highest ever level in history – with Hartlepool receiving over £80m in 2024-25 – is fantastic.

To put it simply, over this spending review period (2022-23 through to 2024-25), there will be an increase of 14.8% in per pupil funding. I am passionate about ensuring our young people have access to the best possible education and this record-breaking funding announcement commits to just that. We have, this week seen the Government set out a rapid expansion of nuclear power with Great British Nuclear – 70 years after Churchills built the world’s first nuclear power station in 1953.

I attended the Great British Nuclear launch alongside Minister for Nuclear Andrew Bowie MP, and was thrilled to learn that this scheme will support 756 jobs in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been an exciting week in Parliament for nuclear, and I was also glad of the opportunity to attend a breakfast drop in with EDF, the owners of our Nuclear Power Station, along with many other colleagues. Rest assured, I will continue to lobby, at every opportunity for investment in nuclear at Hartlepool Power Station.