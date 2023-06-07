JILL MORTIMER MP: Government support for steel industry here is so important

"Our TATA Pipe Mill in Hartlepool does so much good for the local economy."

I have always been and remain a champion of British Steel and have supported steel production at our two Hartlepool mills – as well as the jobs they support so I was pleased to meet with representatives from TATA Steel and parliamentary colleagues in Westminster to discuss the importance of government support for our steel industry.

Our TATA Pipe Mill in Hartlepool does so much good for the local economy, supports jobs for hundreds of people, and most importantly preserves these vital industry skills – which for many years have been central to the heritage and make-up of our town.

As the co-chair for maternity, I am passionate about maternal mental health and so I was glad to be able to support the joint effort between Maltesers and Comic Relief to "Lighten the Load” for working mums.

I’m pleased that this campaign has shone a light on the struggles of working mums and aims to find steps to help them get the support they need both in and out of the workplace.

With mental health being at the forefront of our minds last month, I also took the time while in Parliament to check in with Baton of Hope, the charity whose mission is to support those affected by suicide and bring about the change necessary to enable us to become a zero-suicide society.

There are many charities and volunteer groups at work in Hartlepool to help those in mental health crisis as well as those affected by suicide, and I fully support this work.

We can all struggle with our mental health at times, and it is imperative that we are able to talk, and to support each other.

Finally, there has been lots going on in Hartlepool too! It was good to be able to meet with Mike Young our new council leader to discuss his priorities for the town including reducing costs for local taxpayers and cutting council tax.