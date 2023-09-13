JILL MORTIMER MP: Helping to drive bike menace away from our communities

“Crucial funding secured to tackle anti-social behaviour hot-spots that have been causing distress in our community.”​

Hearing your concerns and seeing the passion of our community has been truly inspiring.

This past week, I had the privilege of attending the All Services Parade at Eden Camp - along with members of Hartlepool's Royal British Legion, we gathered to pay our respects and show our appreciation to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our nation.

The sight of the veterans marching proudly was a testament to their dedication and sacrifice.

Over the last six months I have been working with Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and members of the community to combat anti-social behaviour across Hartlepool, particularly the epidemic of unlicensed off-road vehicles.

At the Longbranch Homes site and across the coastal path at the Headland, it’s been heartening to see the community come together to tackle these issues, and I'm committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.

Following our meetings with residents, council representatives, Cleveland Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner - Hartlepool Borough Council has secured crucial funding to tackle anti-social behaviour hot-spots that have been causing distress in our community.

This is a significant step towards reducing off-road vehicles and ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents. The funding will facilitate the deployment of four new Neighbourhood Patrol Officers and improved ways to report anti-social behaviour incidents.

These measures will play a pivotal role in addressing the issues faced by our community, especially along the coastal path in The Headland. If you have any suggestions or concerns on this matter, please don't hesitate to reach out to my office.

Now, as a new parliamentary session begins, I am back in Westminster, ready to continue the fight for Hartlepool.